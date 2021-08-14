Left Menu

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Tech giant Google is rolling out its in-phone recording feature- Android Phone app call recorder to Pixel users in more markets around the world.

14-08-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tech giant Google is rolling out its in-phone recording feature- Android Phone app call recorder to Pixel users in more markets around the world. According to Mashable, the recorder, which was launched in the US last year for a select bunch of users, is finally coming to more countries.

The primary reason behind the rollout, as per Mashable is the legal limitations in some regions where call recording without the contact's prior consent is illegal. The Google phone app is available on the Play Store. A report from 9to5Google stated that the feature will be rolling out globally "as a server-side update" and that "some people in India already have the feature."

Mashable quoted 9to5Google's report that states the update will come to "countries with loose call recording laws, which includes a bunch of other countries given only one side of the conversation needs to consent to record a call legally." After the feature will release, there will be a new 'call recording' sub-section that would be available in the app's settings, where the users could change how soon they want to auto-delete their recordings or never delete them. (ANI)

