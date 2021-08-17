Left Menu

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

The new feature is available to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers with Google Voice standard and premier licenses. It is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for Voice users to upload their own pre-recorded prompts and greetings when setting up an automated attendant, instead of using the existing text-to-speech (TTS) option.

"Now, you can upload custom prompts and greetings for a greater degree of customization. Once you upload recordings, we offer immediate playback and automatic transcriptions to help you more easily keep track of and manage uploads," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates blog.

To create a Google Voice automated attendant, follow the below steps:

  • Go to Google Admin Console Home page
  • Head over to Apps > Google Workspace > Google Voice > Service management.
  • Click Auto attendants
  • In the upper right, click Create
  • Enter a name for the auto attendant and, optionally, add a description
  • Click Create

Thereafter, you can add greetings for your callers. For instance, "Thank you for calling Solarmora. We're happy to assist you with any questions about our products or services."

