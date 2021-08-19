POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11
With this MIUI 12.5 stable update, Poco M2 users also get the June 2021 security patch.
The Poco M2 units in India have started receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update (via tipster Ankit on Twitter) based on Android 11. The update comes with build number V12.5.1.0.RJRINXM and weighs 2.1GB in size.
The update brings along the new features of the MIUI 12.5 custom UI and Android 11. The changelog includes 20 times more system rendering power, a lighter, faster, and more durable MIUI, enhanced system security and a refreshed Notes app.
With this MIUI 12.5 stable update, Poco M2 users also get the June 2021 security patch. Below is the complete changelog for the Poco M2 MIUI 12.5 update:
System
- New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen
- New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade
- New: Response to gestures is now instant
- Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021, Increased system security
- Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable
- Stable MIUI based on Android 11
Notes
- New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps
- New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level
- New: Compose mind maps with complex structures
- New: New tools for doodling and sketching
- New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically
- New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere
- All-new Notes.
As always, the update is rolling out in batches, meaning a limited number of users will receive it initially and a broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
MIUI 12.5 Update Starts Rolling out for POCO M2 Users in India. pic.twitter.com/AoBWOoqK7O— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) August 19, 2021
