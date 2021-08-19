POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

The Poco M2 units in India have started receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update (via tipster Ankit on Twitter) based on Android 11. The update comes with build number V12.5.1.0.RJRINXM and weighs 2.1GB in size.

The update brings along the new features of the MIUI 12.5 custom UI and Android 11. The changelog includes 20 times more system rendering power, a lighter, faster, and more durable MIUI, enhanced system security and a refreshed Notes app.

With this MIUI 12.5 stable update, Poco M2 users also get the June 2021 security patch. Below is the complete changelog for the Poco M2 MIUI 12.5 update: