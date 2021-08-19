Shivalik Group Announces Launch of LOFY - Home Interior Solutions Business

Ahmedabad, August 19: India's home interiors and renovation market is projected to be worth Rs. 1.5 - 2 lakh crore. The interior design industry is a skilled science that involves improving the interiors of space in order to create a healthier and more appealing environment. In India, the interior design industry is growing at a rapid pace considering an increased awareness and desire. ''Post COVID-19, Interior Design market is shifting from the unorganised to organised segment.'' - Said Mr. Taral Shah Today, interior design entails planning, creating, and decorating interior spaces by architects, interior designers, tradespeople, and educators. The burgeoning Indian real estate industry, growing population, rising income levels, and urbanisation contribute to the expansion of interior design. Smart houses, the influence of social media, and changes in people's living standards and lifestyles are all elements that contribute to an increase in demand for interior design services.

The developers of Shivalik are on a mission to create a legacy. They have built exquisite Residential & Commercial Spaces, created a dense network of channel partners, invested in technology and built based on feedback from users of various categories.

Shivalik is foraying into the interior designing and execution space with their showcase project ''LOFY'' - one-stop home interior solutions. The flagship experience centre in Ahmedabad is located at Shivalik Shilp II, Near Keshavbaug Party Plot, Satellite.

Lofy has specialised project managers that thoroughly examine everything and attends to all of the clients' requests. One will have the opportunity to meet and speak with professional designers about one's needs. Anyone can book the service with the signing amount, post which the project manager comes up with the best-suited design that matches one's ambitions after hours of mind mapping, behavioural and psychographic study.

''Design and comfort are crucial for the success of a person's life. While achieving these, many homeowners go through the often disorganised system and experience major pain points. Your space needs a good design that matches your lifestyle and personality. Lofy is going to uplift the aspirations and enhance the urban lifestyle of the city through its 3D visualisation, customised furniture, professional and transparent project handling, and timely delivery.'' – Said Mr. Shah.

