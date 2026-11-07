"Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak in Parliament": Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on debate challenge

Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a debate, stressing that he should also be allowed to speak in Parliament. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a debate, Azharuddin said discussions on the issue were welcome and noted that the Congress leader had been demanding one for a long time.

"It's good that there should be a discussion. I think Rahul Gandhi has been saying for a long time that this issue should be discussed. You can hold the discussion anywhere, but he should also be allowed to speak in Parliament. That is important," Azharuddin told ANI. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of having done "no homework" on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, after the Congress leader told Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to "confuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing row over the debate challenge.

Replying to Gandhi's X post, Joshi said that a "cropped, out-of-context video" of Amit Shah was being used by the Congress leader. "Circulating a cropped, out-of-context video of Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji shows only one thing— @RahulGandhi’s absolute lack of homework on SIR. Rahul ji, the confusion is clearly yours, not ours! When you win elections, the electoral process is acceptable; when you lose, the same process suddenly becomes questionable. Is this your understanding of democracy?" Joshi posted, adding, "You lost the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections even when no SIR was conducted. Will you take responsibility for those defeats or blame something else?"

The war of words escalated a day after Gandhi reiterated his readiness for an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at "any platform, any time, any place." Responding to Shah's challenge to raise the issue inside Parliament, Gandhi had posted on X, "Amit Shah ji, don't confuse Modi ji. Just convince him to have an open debate with me. Any platform, any time. Don't be afraid."

The tussle stems from a social media poll posted by Gandhi on Tuesday asking young Indians if they wanted a debate between him and PM Modi, in which he tagged several senior BJP leaders to help persuade the Prime Minister. "Amit Shah ji, don't confuse Modi ji. Just convince him to have an open debate with me. Any platform, any time. Don't be afraid," Gandhi said on X.Shah has said the Centre is ready to convene a special session if the Congress formally requests it. (ANI)