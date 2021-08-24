Microsoft, Invest India partner to support local tech startups

Microsoft said on Tuesday it has joined forces with Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Government of India, to empower tech startups in the country.

The collaboration will see Microsoft for Startups program working closely with Invest India's AGNIi (Accelerating Growth of New India's Innovations) Mission that convenes India's finest technologies with their potential adopters. Executed at Invest India, the AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise-ready.

"The collaboration between Microsoft and Invest India affirms our commitment to the startup ecosystem in the country. Combining the reach of Invest India's AGNIi Mission with the tech and business resources of Microsoft for Startups, this is an exciting opportunity for startups to accelerate their aspirations for enterprise readiness," said Emily Rich, Director of Startups & APAC, Microsoft.

Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups, spanning various industries such as agriculture, defence & security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management and financial services, into the Microsoft for Startups program.

Below are the 11 startups selected for the current cohort:

Amplearth Packaging & Systems Arishti CyberTech Daybest Research Go Buzzr (Dev BeeTech) Prkruti (Jal Technologies) Sandbird Research & Development Vasudhaika Software (Kalgudi Digital) Vecmocon Technologies Whrrl Fintech Solutions YCLEPT 4E Labs Yuktix Gidabits

These startups will gain access to a plethora of benefits, including Azure credits, as well as support for technology and business acceleration, which will help them grow and make them enterprise-ready.

In addition to personalized technical sessions, content, and mentorship, the selected startups will also be able to leverage Microsoft's Azure Marketplace, enterprise sales team, and the rapidly growing partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies.

Commenting on this development, Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, said, "Fostering strong ties with the top enterprises in the world to nurture Indian innovation is one of the most important contributions of AGNIi in ensuring India's continued strength in the global economy."