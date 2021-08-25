Union Wireless selects Nokia for network modernization

Nokia said on Wednesday that the company has been selected as a partner for Union Wireless' "Rip and Replace" program to swap out the latter's existing Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment with Nokia AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio. The Finnish firm will help Union meet all of its equipment and services needs as required by the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act.

"Nokia is excited to be selected by Union Wireless as its trusted partner for its network migration. This is a complex undertaking as it will touch the majority of Union Wireless's cellular network. By deploying field-proven equipment that is software-enabled to support 5G and O-RAN Alliance standards, we are greatly minimizing Union Wireless' schedule risk," said Charles Marsh, Senior VP of US Majors Accounts at Nokia.

In a press release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its 4G/5G radios will be deployed across sites in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. The Finnish vendor will also provide all deployment and integration services including ground and tower work, installation, commissioning, and RF design and cluster optimization.

Commenting on this collaboration, Eric Woody, Chief Technical and Operations Officer at Union Wireless, said, "Out of the vendors that responded, only Nokia stepped up to provide the Equipment and the Services that we required – and Nokia was willing to back its statements to protect Union's interests. Its ability to provide turnkey services and state-of-the-art radio equipment were also contributing factors in our decision to work with Nokia."