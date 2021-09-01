Telegram version 8.0 brings unlimited live streams, option to hide captions on media messages

Telegram has released the monthly update - version 8.0 - that brings lots of new features including unlimited live streams, the ability to remove captions from media and hide sender names when forwarding messages, a quick way to jump to the next unread channel, trending stickers, new animated emoji, among others.

With the Telegram version 8.0 update, you can now start live stream in a channel or a video chat in a group - both with unlimited viewers. Just tap 'Video Chat' (in Groups) or 'Live Stream' (in Channels) on the profile page of a community where you are an admin.

"Our previous update made Group Video Calls a powerful tool for live broadcasts — and now their audience is unlimited (except by the popularity of your channel, or the population of Earth, whichever is more relevant in your case)," Telegram said.

Secondly, you can now hide the sender's name or captions while forwarding media messages on Telegram. It also brings you the ability to scroll through the channels you follow without going back to your chat list. When you reach the bottom of a channel, pull up to go to the next unread channel.

The Telegram version 8.0 update makes it easier to find trending stickers. They are now visible above "Recently Used" in the sticker panel. In addition, Telegram for Android provides you with larger previews for sticker suggestions. To receive suggestions, enter one emoji in the input field.

The app now shows a 'choosing a sticker' status at the top of the chat - similar to the 'typing' or 'recording a voice message' status. The update also brings an 'unread comment counter' that shows the number of unread comments when you open a comment thread with new messages.

Just like every monthly update, the August update also brings new animate emoji. Simply send a message with a single emoji to get one of these in a Telegram chat

The Telegram version 8.0 update is now available on all platforms including Android, iOS, MacOS, Windows and Linux.