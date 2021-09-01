First Android 12 beta build now available for Nokia X20

Nokia has made the first Android 12 beta build available for the Nokia X20 5G smartphone. You can now get your hands on the new Android developer preview via over-the-air (OTA) update.

You can register for the Android developer preview program and request for Upgrade and Rollback build only via the My Phone app installed on your Nokia X20 smartphone. To get started:

Open the My Phone app

Click on the Support banner at the bottom

Scroll down to Android developer preview

Allow the app to check your IMEI and agree to the software license terms and conditions

After checking the Important Notes, confirm you're happy to continue.

After requesting the build, Nokia will push the build to you within 12 hours and you'll get a notification on your device when the build is ready to install. However, if you want to try it sooner, wait about 20 minutes and then try a manual push request from the device Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

Nokia X20: Specifications

The Nokia X20 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a 4470mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

In terms of optics, the Nokia X20 sports a circular rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP primary lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies.

Connectivity features onboard the phone include WiFi:802.11ac, Bluetooth:5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/AGPS, USB -C (USB 2.0) port and NFC.