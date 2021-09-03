Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. State Department Plans To Spend As Much As $2,275 For Each Afghan Evacuee - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet

BRIEF-U.S. State Department Plans To Spend As Much As $2,275 For Each Afghan Evacuee - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet

Sept 3 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN’S STATE DEPARTMENT PLANS TO SPEND AS MUCH AS $2,275 FOR EACH AFGHAN EVACUEE AS THE RELOCATION EFFORT UNFOLDS IN U.S. - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3jFF2GI] Further company coverage: [ ]

