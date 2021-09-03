Portal for citizens to access service of panchayats unveiled
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 PTI Kerala government has said it launched a portal, an integrated local self-government management system ILGMS, on Friday to provide the people access to service of the panchayat offices from home.Local self-government Minister MV Govindan, launching the portal, said it was one of the projects listed in the 100-day program.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted in the social media saying information would be available at ones fingertip with this portal.
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI): Kerala government has said it launched a portal, an integrated local self-government management system (ILGMS), on Friday to provide the people access to service of the panchayat offices from home.
Local self-government Minister MV Govindan, launching the portal, said it was one of the projects listed in the 100-day program.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted in the social media saying information would be available at one's fingertip with this portal. The ILGMS is an open source software developed by Information Kerala Mission (IKM). The project was launched across 153 gram panchayats in the State and 150 more would be added.
