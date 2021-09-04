Tormented Souls, WRC 10 and 15 other titles coming to Xbox next week

Microsoft has revealed the list of the new games that will be coming next week to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. More than a dozen titles including Tormented Souls, Bus Simulator 21, Nuclear Throne, Tale of Arise, NBA 2K22 and others are set to join Xbox between September 7 - September 10.

Tormented Souls

Inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark series, Tormented Souls is a modern take on the fixed-perspective adventure, offering a modernised control scheme and a more dynamic camera, while retaining everything that made those games so beloved by fans. With a fresh twist on the fixed perspective adventure, the survival game features Caroline Walker as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of twin girls in a terrifying, abandoned mansion.

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Tormented Souls will arrive on September 7.

WRC 10

WRC 10, the latest edition of the FIA World Rally Championship's exhilarating official video game will be available on Xbox One and Xbox X|S Series starting September 7.

Reach the 2021 season podium, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the competition, relive the highlights at the wheel of legendary cars.

Bus Simulator 21

In Bus Simulator 21, you will get to drive up to 30 licensed buses by well-known international manufacturers such as Volvo, Alexander Dennis, Scania, BYD, Grande West, and Blue Bird. Play in either single-player or synced multiplayer mode, transport your passengers safely and promptly to their destinations and be rewarded for your timely and safe driving at the end of payday.

Bus Simulator 21 will hit Xbox on September 7.

Nuclear Throne

Nuclear Throne, a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter, will be available on Console and PC on September 9 via Xbox Game Pass.

Not 'the final hope of humanity' post-apocalyptic, but 'humanity is extinct and mutants and monsters now roam the world' post-apocalyptic. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game.

Tales of Arise

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Tales of Arise is an action role-playing game. It will arrive on September 10.

For 300 years, Rena has ruled over the planet Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources, and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Explore the world of Dahna, where a mix of unique, natural environments change in appearance based on the time of day. Climb over the rocky terrain, swim in rivers, gather around the campfire, cook food, head to the next town, defeat the master of an alien planet, and liberate the people.

NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is the latest title in the best-selling NBA 2K basketball video game series where you will get to play in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTeam with today's stars and yesterday's legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCareer and experience your personal rise to the NBA or flex your management skills as a powerful executive in MyGM and MyLeague.

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, NBA 2K22 will arrive on September 10.

Other upcoming titles include: