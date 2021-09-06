Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle
Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips. Qualcomm said Monday that Renault's Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm's longtime partner in the Android phone market.
Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle. San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips.
Qualcomm said Monday that Renault's Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm's longtime partner in the Android phone market. The Mégane E-TECH Electric, which is expected to be unveiled at this month's IAA Mobility 2021 automotive trade show in Munich, is expected to go on sale next year.
