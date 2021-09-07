Left Menu

Intel says it will reserve Ireland chip factory capacity for automakers

Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told Reuters in April https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-talks-produce-chips-automakers-within-six-nine-months-ceo-2021-04-12 that the company wanted to start producing chips for automakers within six to nine months to help alleviate a shortage that has disrupted vehicle production around the world. It is unclear whether the latest announcement means Intel will meet that goal.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:40 IST
Intel says it will reserve Ireland chip factory capacity for automakers

Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it will reserve factory capacity at its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers and has created a program to help them transition to making chips in its factories.

Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centers, in March said it planned to open up its chip factories for outsiders to use. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told Reuters in April https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-talks-produce-chips-automakers-within-six-nine-months-ceo-2021-04-12 that the company wanted to start producing chips for automakers within six to nine months to help alleviate a shortage that has disrupted vehicle production around the world.

It is unclear whether the latest announcement means Intel will meet that goal. Gelsinger was due to outline details of the new program on Tuesday at the IAA automotive show in Germany. The "Intel Foundry Services Accelerator" is aimed at helping automakers learn to make chips using what Intel calls its "Intel 16" chip manufacturing technology and later move to its "Intel 3" and "Intel 18A" technologies.

Those manufacturing processes would be far more advanced than most of the processes used in the automotive industry today. Intel said that several automakers and key suppliers - including BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Bosch - had expressed support for its programs, but an Intel spokesman declined to confirm whether any had committed to becoming customers. Intel views automakers as a key strategic priority. Gelsinger was expected to say Tuesday that the company believes chips will make up 20% of the cost of vehicles by 2030, a five-fold increase from 4% of the cost in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021