Unikie, Ericsson partner to trial automated factory parking with 5G pvt network
Leveraging edge computing and Unikie's Automated Factory Parking (AFP) solution, vehicles are remotely controlled via a secure and reliable Ericsson 5G private network at a test facility in Turku, Finland.
- Country:
- Finland
Ericsson has partnered with Finnish software technology company Unikie to trial automated factory parking with its 5G standalone (SA) private network, the Swedish company said on Tuesday.
"5G private networks enable automotive manufacturers to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve worker safety. Combined with Unikie's automated factory parking solution, vehicle logistics are transformed," said Jan Diekmann, Technical Account Manager, Ericsson.
Leveraging edge computing and Unikie's Automated Factory Parking (AFP) solution, vehicles are remotely controlled via a secure and reliable Ericsson 5G private network at a test facility in Turku, Finland. The reliable connectivity, low latency, and high-security standards offered by the 5G private network can fully automate vehicle logistic management at the factory.
Automakers can utilize Unikie's AFP solution of sensors and software to control and monitor the car factory route and automate parking before they are shipped, which otherwise takes approximately 30 minutes. With 5G and automated parking, automakers can save time and reduce labor costs whilst enhancing onsite staff safety and minimizing vehicle parking accidents.
Together with Ericsson, we can support the reliability and performance requirements critical for large automotive manufacturers and other industries with vast logistics areas. Controlled autonomous vehicles onsite are efficient and safe not only for the entire automotive production ecosystem but for all logistic ecosystems.
ALSO READ
Realme Narzo 30 5G gets a cheaper variant
A1 taps Nokia to expand 5G footprints outside of Austria
Qualcomm claims 5G mmWave milestone with ZTE
Brazil gives go ahead to 5G auction after auditor's OK
Motorola edge20 Fusion With 108MP Quad Function Camera, 10-Bit 90Hz AMOLED Display, 13 Global 5G Bands and More, Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart and Leading Retail Stores