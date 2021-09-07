Unikie, Ericsson partner to trial automated factory parking with 5G pvt network

Ericsson has partnered with Finnish software technology company Unikie to trial automated factory parking with its 5G standalone (SA) private network, the Swedish company said on Tuesday.

"5G private networks enable automotive manufacturers to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve worker safety. Combined with Unikie's automated factory parking solution, vehicle logistics are transformed," said Jan Diekmann, Technical Account Manager, Ericsson.

Leveraging edge computing and Unikie's Automated Factory Parking (AFP) solution, vehicles are remotely controlled via a secure and reliable Ericsson 5G private network at a test facility in Turku, Finland. The reliable connectivity, low latency, and high-security standards offered by the 5G private network can fully automate vehicle logistic management at the factory.

Automakers can utilize Unikie's AFP solution of sensors and software to control and monitor the car factory route and automate parking before they are shipped, which otherwise takes approximately 30 minutes. With 5G and automated parking, automakers can save time and reduce labor costs whilst enhancing onsite staff safety and minimizing vehicle parking accidents.