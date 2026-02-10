Left Menu

OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

OPPO India has launched the K14x 5G, focusing on robust performance and a smooth user experience for students and value-conscious consumers. Priced affordably, it offers features like a massive battery, fast charging, and advanced camera capabilities. Available for pre-booking, buyers get exclusive discounts and easy EMI options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:19 IST
OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its market presence, OPPO India has unveiled the K14x 5G smartphone. The device brings together a blend of performance, power, and design, catering to students, young professionals, and gamers seeking affordability without compromise.

Featuring a robust 6500mAh battery and a 120Hz HD+ display, the OPPO K14x ensures long-lasting usage and immersive visuals. Launch offers include discounts and no-cost EMI options, making it a compelling choice for the Indian market. The smartphone boasts a 50MP AI camera and sleek design, available in Icy Blue and Prism Violet shades.

Backed by OPPO's strong after-sales service and warranty offerings, the K14x 5G promises a worry-free ownership experience. Available from February 16, 2026, through OPPO's e-store and Flipkart, the device retails under INR 17,000, underscoring OPPO's commitment to value and quality in its K Series lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
2
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India
3
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Gro...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026