OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power
OPPO India has launched the K14x 5G, focusing on robust performance and a smooth user experience for students and value-conscious consumers. Priced affordably, it offers features like a massive battery, fast charging, and advanced camera capabilities. Available for pre-booking, buyers get exclusive discounts and easy EMI options.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to expand its market presence, OPPO India has unveiled the K14x 5G smartphone. The device brings together a blend of performance, power, and design, catering to students, young professionals, and gamers seeking affordability without compromise.
Featuring a robust 6500mAh battery and a 120Hz HD+ display, the OPPO K14x ensures long-lasting usage and immersive visuals. Launch offers include discounts and no-cost EMI options, making it a compelling choice for the Indian market. The smartphone boasts a 50MP AI camera and sleek design, available in Icy Blue and Prism Violet shades.
Backed by OPPO's strong after-sales service and warranty offerings, the K14x 5G promises a worry-free ownership experience. Available from February 16, 2026, through OPPO's e-store and Flipkart, the device retails under INR 17,000, underscoring OPPO's commitment to value and quality in its K Series lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)