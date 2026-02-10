OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

In a strategic move to expand its market presence, OPPO India has unveiled the K14x 5G smartphone. The device brings together a blend of performance, power, and design, catering to students, young professionals, and gamers seeking affordability without compromise.

Featuring a robust 6500mAh battery and a 120Hz HD+ display, the OPPO K14x ensures long-lasting usage and immersive visuals. Launch offers include discounts and no-cost EMI options, making it a compelling choice for the Indian market. The smartphone boasts a 50MP AI camera and sleek design, available in Icy Blue and Prism Violet shades.

Backed by OPPO's strong after-sales service and warranty offerings, the K14x 5G promises a worry-free ownership experience. Available from February 16, 2026, through OPPO's e-store and Flipkart, the device retails under INR 17,000, underscoring OPPO's commitment to value and quality in its K Series lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)