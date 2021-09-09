Left Menu

Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week

Tristan Detwiler cited the sand and beaches of his San Diego hometown as inspiration for his STAN collection, which featured colourful patterns and quilt-like fabrics in neutral, earthy tones. "I source all the textiles myself, I meet people, I learn their stories, I learn about cultures," Detwiler said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:30 IST
Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations on Wednesday, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections. Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.

Some designers this year sought inspiration close to home, while others drew on more faraway tropical locales. Tristan Detwiler cited the sand and beaches of his San Diego hometown as inspiration for his STAN collection, which featured colourful patterns and quilt-like fabrics in neutral, earthy tones.

"I source all the textiles myself, I meet people, I learn their stories, I learn about cultures," Detwiler said. "The textile comes second, it's really the story that comes first." Bright colours, sultry landscapes and striking shapes dominated designer Teddy Vonranson's collection.

"I'd always wanted to do an exotic collection that took me to the South Seas and I really got inspired by Tahiti and the works of Paul Gauguin," Vonranson said. Meanwhile, designer William McNicol of the William Frederick collection said all his pieces were designed, developed and manufactured in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

His presentation featured models painting a canvas while dressed in casual, neutral-coloured outfits. "Most of our collections are based on creativity, curiosity, intelligence, intimacy," McNicol said.

"This collection specifically was about the life of the artist, and clothing that worked as well on the artist as it did within their space. So that's why I wanted neutrals and things that would just kind of get lost within an artist's studio or loft or space," he added. The biannual event features ten emerging brands debuting their collections, with five in the morning and another five later in the afternoon.

New York Fashion Week runs until Sept. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021