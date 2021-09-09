Nokia demos 1Tb/s per channel coherent transmission with Vodafone Turkey

Nokia and Vodafone Turkey claim to have achieved a record 1Tb/s (terabit per second) per channel coherent transmission capacity on the operator's live optical network, proving that capacity carried over a single channel in the live optical network can be improved by 150%, and the capacity per fiber can be increased up to 70Tb/s.

The trial showcased 1Tb/s capacity over 130 GHz bandwidth without any errors on the operator's live optical network between its data centers. The milestone is part of Vodafone Turkey's ongoing modernization effort with Nokia to future-proof its optical architecture.

"We are pleased to complement our deployment of advanced optical transport solutions with the successful and timely completion of this crucial trial to modernize Vodafone Turkey's optical network. Together, we are accelerating their digital transformation with solutions that can be easily scaled to meet 5G demands," said James Watt, Head of Optical Networks Division, Nokia.

The demonstration builds upon a previous trial conducted by the duo that validated a 1Tb/s clear channel IP router interface, further preparing Vodafone's network for the future. The trial was conducted over the operator's in-service optical network, based on Nokia's leading-edge wavelength routing technology, which includes its high performance, non-blocking CDC-F ROADM optical switch architecture, the Finnish vendor said in a press release on Thursday.

The trial also utilized Nokia's photonic service engine (PSE) technology that provides maximum performance and spectral efficiency. The Nokia PSE coherent optics are deployed in Vodafone Turkey's network using the 1830 PSI-M (Photonic Service Interconnect-Modular) compact modular optical networking platform.