Buy Washing Machines on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Save Big

Shop for the latest washing machine on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 825 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) In a lucrative offer on home appliance purchases, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extends No Cost EMI deals on a wide range of washing machines across brands. Consumers wanting to upgrade their laundry experience and ensure their clothes remain fresh and spotless all the time can purchase fully and semi-automatic washing machines on No Cost EMIs, starting from Rs. 825.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, India's biggest hyperlocal shopping destination, is helping customers in getting home the latest washing technology on monthly instalments, without paying any interest or other hidden charges. Customers can browse from a variety of front load and top load models of fully and semi-automatic washing machines and select the No Cost EMI option on the check-out page.

The modern-day washing machines don't only save time and effort but do the job more efficiently and affordably, making the laundry experience faster, better and orderly. They guarantee perfect wash while offering excellent cleaning results every time. With several wash programs for different fabrics, these appliances ensure faster cleaning without leaving any stains on clothes. All the top models have been designed to minimise water and energy consumption, helping in mitigating monthly electricity bills.

Some of the best selling washing machine at Bajaj EMI Store from top brands you can find include: • Haier 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Silver (HWM65-707NZP) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,655 and flat 21% off • Samsung 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver (WA60M4100HY/TL) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,859 and flat 8% off • Whirlpool 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (WHITEMAGIC PREMIER (N) 6.5 GREY 10YMW) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,250 and flat 21% off • Samsung 6.2 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver Black (WA62M4100HV/TL) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,897 and flat 3% off • Panasonic 6.2 Kg Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine (NA-F62B3HRB) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,520 and flat 9% off Shopping at the EMI Store is convenient and safe. Customers can shop for all their requirements and repay the cost of the products over a flexible tenor of up to 24 months. The EMI Store also dispenses eye-catching deals, discounts and exclusive offers to make the shopping experience affordable and hassle-free.

How to shop for washing machines on the EMI Store • Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number • Choose the desired washing machine model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout • Enter the required information, including name and delivery address • Click on the ''Generate OTP'' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase • Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

