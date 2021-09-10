Xbox makes Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and 2 other titles free to play this weekend

As part of the weekly Xbox Free Play Days, Microsoft is making Madden NFL 22, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Blasphemous free to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members this weekend - from Thursday, September 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, September 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

To play these games on Xbox.com, sign in to the Microsoft Store, and install them with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download them on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is the latest instalment of the acclaimed first-person shooter franchise developed by Ubisoft Montreal studio. Face intense close-quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. With an ever-growing arsenal of gadgets, lead your squad across a variety of destructible environments to secure the win. Get access to all of the maps and modes, giving you the full Siege experience.

For a limited time period, you can grab Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege at up to 80% discount:

Deluxe Edition (USD39.99 SRP) at 85% off: USD6.00

Operator Edition (USD79.99 SRP) at 65% off: USD28.00

Ultimate Edition (USD99.99 SRP) at 60% off: USD40.00

Madden NFL 22

Pick one of the 10 college teams added to Superstar KO for the Campus Legends limited-time event. Key features of the game include:

Franchise Staff: Manage your coaching staff and earn Staff Points to upgrade your coaching crew's specialized talent trees.

Weekly Strategy: Utilize the new Weekly Strategy to manage your team's practice reps, counter your opponent's strengths and weaknesses, and integrate your strategies into play-calling

Enhanced seasons engine provides more content and variety.

Superstar X-Factors: Send your gameplay to new heights with the updated game-changing ability system

Become the greatest and most stylish player around with unified avatar and player class progression between Face of the Franchise and The Yard

Madden NFL 22 is available at up to 25% discount for a limited time.

Standard X1 Edition (59.99 SRP)

Standard X|S Edition (69.99 SRP)

MVP Edition (99.99 SRP) at 25% off: USD74.99

Blasphemous

You will play as the Penitent One, the sole survivor of a ruthless massacre, trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, and tasked with saving the cursed land of Cvstodia and its inhabitants from eternal damnation.

Explore this deadly world of twisted religion and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses, all ready to rip you limb from limb. Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation.

For a limited time period, Blasphemous is available to purchase at a discount of 60%.