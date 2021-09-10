The Latest: Senators want nursing home vaccine rates posted

Senior Democratic senators are pressing Medicare to make nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates easily accessible for consumers.

Although the Biden administration is requiring vaccination for all nursing home staff, Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania say it could take months. They're asking Medicare to post vaccination rates among residents and staff of individual nursing homes on its Care Compare' website, a familiar site for consumers.

“These data reside on entirely separate (government) websites,” the senators wrote Medicare head Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on Friday.

“Even if a person could find these websites, the vaccination data for individual facilities are not prominently displayed, creating additional barriers.” Medicare officials say they're working on the problem. The senators cited an Associated Press report on outbreaks attributed to unvaccinated staff. Wyden and Casey chair the Finance and Aging committees, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)