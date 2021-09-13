20+ Best Instagram Automation Tools (Safe & Working)

Instagram has over 1 billion monthly active users, which has effectively secured its spot as one of the top global social media platforms. It can be tough to build a strong following, but it's an absolute must for any brand or business looking to succeed.

For that reason, people seek out the best Instagram automation tools to help them be successful in growing and managing their Instagram account, hoping to ultimately build a strong online presence that can lead to more leads, conversion, revenue, support, and opportunities.

If you seek to grow your Instagram account all on your own, it can take a long time and tireless hours spent on the app trying to get the attention of your target audience and attract their attention.

This takes time out of your schedule and forces you to choose between growing your Instagram account or working on other important elements of your social media, such as content creation, or even attending to your business in general.

Are you curious what tools out there can help you have a more successful and thriving Instagram presence? In this article, we'll outline the best Instagram automation tools, as well as a FAQ to help you understand more about automation and how it may or may not work for you.

Let's get started!

What is Instagram Automation?

Instagram automation is basically any third party tool that helps you to automate certain tasks on your Instagram account. This can include things such as interacting with users through likes and comments, viewing their content, sending DMs, scheduling posts, reviewing analytics, and more.

All of these things are menial tasks that are very repetitive, so putting them on autopilot through an Instagram automation tool can help you to reclaim your time and get back to the work that is important for you.

More often than not, people think that by using Instagram automation tools, they don't have to lift a finger and that the magic will happen overnight. This is simply not true— you must work hard to ensure that your Instagram continues to thrive and if you become lazy and complacent, no Instagram automation tool will help you.

Instagram automation tools are meant to aid you in your growth, not take over for you. They help to make your life easier and to streamline your workflow, but you still need to be the lifeblood of your Instagram account through content and brand identity.

Let's check out the top Instagram automation tools to choose from — today we're bringing you 20 of them!

Top Instagram Automation Tools

Below you'll find a range of the best Instagram automation tools, from schedulers to follower growth and analytics. We'll discuss a bit about each service and what you can expect when you work with them.

Many of these tools can be combined for best results, so you may be able to choose more than one depending on what your goals are.

1. Growthoid - The top recommended automation tool for Instagram

Growthoid is widely regarded among the best Instagram automation tools for Instagram follower growth. A completely organic service that works with industry-standard AI technology coupled with fully-managed Instagram growth using expert managers, Growthoid will be able to help you establish a reputation on Instagram.

With Growthoid, you'll get:

Advanced targeting

Expert growth managers

Fast and easy setup

Clean dashboard

Smart filters and features

Cutting-edge AI designed for Instagram growth

Real Instagram followers

And more!

Growthoid offers two flexible plans, both of which are no contract. Check out their free trial today and see why Growthoid is one of the most talked-about Instagram automation tools out there.

2. Growthsilo - Targeted automation for Instagram

If you like what Growthoid has to offer, you'll also enjoy Growthsilo. It works in a similar way, implementing organic Instagram engagements through advanced AI technology and a fully-managed service.

You'll have access to:

Real Instagram followers

Organic interactions and engagement

Top-quality Instagram growth managers

Responsive support

Advanced targeting options

And more

Growthsilo is a popular option among Instagram automation tools if you want to get more followers and establish yourself on Instagram as an authority in your niche.

3. UseViral

With services for an array of social media networks, UseViral knows how important it is to have a strong presence on more than just Instagram. For that reason, UseViral has strengthened their services and implemented their social media team of experts for real Instagram growth and more.

They offer not only Instagram automation tools but automation tools for other social media platforms.

UseViral has worked tirelessly to provide an expansive network of in-house users that take part in providing real followers, likes, views, and more for over 7 social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more.

You can select how many Instagram followers you need and UseViral will deliver them over the period of a few days, keeping your account natural. You don't have to worry about them dropping off over time because they're real followers, which is a big plus.

If you're really serious about having a strong presence on social media and you want to work with an Instagram growth service with diverse options at affordable prices, UseViral is a great choice.

4. SidesMedia

With years of experience in Instagram automation tools, SidesMedia offers their clients effective social media growth across a variety of social platforms. Since social media is changing every day, SidesMedia has expanded their service from Instagram to cross-platform growth, helping you with all of your needs.

If you need real Instagram followers, real TikTok followers, real YouTube views, and more, SidesMedia has you covered. Their website is incredibly user-friendly and offers a FAQ to help explain how things work and what you can expect from their service.

When you want to see a quick increase in your social media followers and engagements, don't miss out on SidesMedia.

5. Nitreo

Nitreo is among the Instagram automation tools that help you to save time on Instagram in terms of follower growth. Instagram growth while they sleep, something that is desired by many busy users of Isn

Through automation, Nitreo interacts with target users on Instagram, helping to gain more followers and engagement. While automation can sometimes cause problems on Instagram, Nitreo has tailored their services to interact within the limits of Instagram so you don't have to worry about the safety of your account.

This is very important when using automation; Nitreo cares about the safety of their clients. Check them out today if you want affordable and viable Instagram growth.

6. Ampya

With a long track record in Instagram growth, Ampya has been around helping people get more Instagram followers for quite a while now. They've expanded services to Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and more, so they can meet pretty much all your social media needs.

Ampya offers affordable packages of Instagram followers, likes, views, and more. You can buy anywhere between 50 to 5,000 high-quality Instagram followers through their services, which is great for a quick boost.

Ampya offers some of the best quality in Instagram growth, so you'll be happy about the results they provide.

7. Thunderclap

Thunderclap is a fan favorite among Instagram automation tools because it helps you to grow your social presence with Instagram followers, likes, and views. You'll be able to save a lot of time and gain more notoriety for your Instagram platform with the valuable offerings from Thunderclap.

It's no secret that you need a strong audience on Instagram, with high follower counts and solid engagement levels, and that's exactly what Thunderclap can help you get.

You can specify how many followers you want through their campaigns, and they will help you to get them. The same if true for their Instagram likes and views packages. Thunderclap is a great option for Instagram automation tools that is budget friendly and accessible for many users.

8. More Likes

Having more Instagram followers and engagement is really important, and More Likes knows it. Not only can you buy real Instagram followers from them, but you can also take advantage of their auto-likes and auto-views services for Instagram.

When you have a solid amount of likes, views, and followers, your Instagram will generate more natural growth. More Likes has a range of valuable Instagram automation tools for all areas of Instagram, making them one of our favorites on the list.

Using their auto-likes service is one of the best ways to get more people viewing your content because your content will automatically appear popular as well as get more natural reach through the Instagram algorithm.

You're covered for 4 posts a day with More Likes, so check out their services and see just how much they can help your content draw in more real Instagram followers! They also have tools for follower growth as well.

9. Stormlikes

If your goal is to buy real Instagram followers in a matter of minutes, don't miss Stormlikes. They offer genuine Instagram followers, likes, and views that will benefit your account for a long time to come, making them one of the most useful Instagram automation tools for fast growth.

Stomlikes Instagram follower packages start at 100 followers and go up to 25k followers if you need to make a big impact. You'll get real followers from real accounts in safe delivery time frames that benefit your account and get you the exposure you deserve.

They're especially great if you're just starting out and want to generate some interest in your account.

10. Later

Later is known as one of the most useful Instagram marketing platforms that allow you to perform a variety of different tasks and have everything centralized all in one place.

Later offers features for scheduling, Instagram analytics, as well as insights for linkin.bio, gathering user-generated content, Instagram stories, Instagram hashtag strategy, as well as scheduling for Pinterest, if you're a cross-platform user.

What we like most about Later is that they're a visual-based tool, so they truly help their clients to have a visual picture of what their content is going to look like when it goes live, how all of the posts work together to create a cohesive aesthetic, as well as how you view your Instagram insights and choose your optimal scheduling times.

Later uses Instagram automation to help you with content posting; many schedulers out there won't actually post for you, they'll just send you a notification when it's time to go live.

With Later, their bot actually does work for posting single photo and video posts; it isn't able to post carousel posts or Instagram stories because Instagram has limitations on that, which means no scheduler can do it.

They can alert you, though, when it's time to go live. Later make sure your content is planned and scheduled at the optimal posting times so it can get out there and reach your followers.

The tool is really user-friendly and they have four accessible plans to meet any Instagram user's needs. You can also choose to pay yearly or monthly, which is nice if you know you're going to be using the service for a while— you can save some money there.

11. Combin

Combin is among the Instagram automation tools that can work hand in hand with Growthoid. It offers you a platform that offers you audience targeting, analysis, management and engagement. Using this tool, you can analyze the quality of your followers, find out who isn't following you back, check out how to engage with them and also get feedback on how to have even more specific targeting.

Once you know more information about targeting and analytics, you can then tailor your Growthoid service to align with that information and make sure you're getting as much out of your audience reach as possible.

You can also monitor influencers that are related to your accounts and see what accounts are performing well; this is a good way to get ideas and follow trending strategies to boost engagement and performance.

Looking for Instagram tools that complement each other in function and practicality is an excellent way to optimize your use of tools for Instagram.

Just because you use a variety of tools doesn't mean they have to be mutually exclusive; oftentimes, they all work hand in hand to provide you with the best Instagram performance possible.

Price: Combin has 3 pricing tiers: starter - free, personal - $15/mo, business - $30/mo; no service contract.

They have two different services, Growth and Scheduling, so it's up to you how you want to utilize their Instagram automation tools.

12. Upleap

Upleap used to be like other Instagram automation tools that work to automate your follower interaction and help you to gain more organic followers, but they've since changed their business model and now simply offer packages of Instagram followers.

If you want long-term growth, this probably isn't going to be the best option for you, but if you need a quick boost, Upleap has been around for quite some time and now can help you to choose exactly how many followers you need and send them over.

They don't offer any other packages or services, just Instagram follower delivery.

13. Jarvee

Jarvee is another of the oldest Instagram automation tools and they've expanded their service offerings to a wide range of social media networks.

Jarvee is a software-based platform, meaning you have to download their software in order to use the services, and the software must be running at all times in order for it to work. This may be beneficial for some, but a turnoff for others.

For Instagram, they will automate a variety of your interactions in order to try and get you more Instagram followers, performing mass engagements such as likes, comments, messages, views, and more.

Jarvee's software is only developed for Windows, so if you have a Mac, you'll have to work with their support team to see if you can gain access to their services.

14. HootSuite

One of the most well-respected Instagram management suites, Hootsuite has been among the most popular Instagram automation tools for quite some time. You can use Hootsuite on other social media platforms as well, which makes it extra desirable if you have a cross-platform need.

Hootsuite's winning feature is the ability to have all of your communications in one place, which makes it easier to engage with your followers and users who are contacting you. The dashboard is very user friendly and allows you to view not only Instagram but any other social media platforms that you're managing all in the same place.

There's no doubt that Hootsuite offers some of the most efficient Instagram automation tools around. They also have a great knowledge base and blog offerings to help you expand your knowledge of Instagram and other social platforms.

15. Loomly

Loomly is among the Instagram automation tools that aim to get your brand out there and generate more reach through content. They offer a wide range of features that can help you to increase your Instagram performance and schedule out your content. They call themselves "a brand success platform."

With Loomly, you'll receive:

Post ideas and inspiration

Content library

Optimization tips

Post and ad mockups

Approval workflow

Automated publishing

Ads manager

Interactions

Advanced analytics

You can use the scheduler feature to auto-publish posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Google My Business. You can also manage post scheduling for Snapchat and TikTok.

Loomly offers a 15-day trial, and then you'll choose between 4 different plans. The Standard plan begins at $57/mo when paid yearly, Advanced ($119/mo), Premium ($249/mo), or Enterprise (quote by request).

If you're a larger-scale operation that uses ads, Loomly can be great because it helps to push your ads on Facebook and Instagram. They also offer a plethora of engagement and collaboration tools.

They are integrated with a wide variety of platforms and services, including Slack and other collaboration platforms, making it great for those that don't work on their own and want to incorporate other Instagram automation tools for their team.

16. Task Ant

Hashtags are absolutely vital in getting your content seen by more people, so Task Ant is a powerful third-party Instagram app that will help you to create optimal hashtag strategies and even organize them for easy posting.

You can use the search feature on Task Ant to find the most relevant hashtags for your niche, find trending hashtags, and even see how your competitors are sizing up. They offer advanced filtering and search tools.

Once you generate your hashtags, you can create a variety of sets that keeps you organized and allows you to copy them all at once so you can post them easily.

Long gone are the days of trying to invent hashtags that don't get you results and then using less than desirable storage methods to remember which ones they were; Task Ant makes hashtags so easy and so convenient and even streamlines posting your content with them.

If you want Instagram automation tools that are going to set you apart from the competition and give you a better understanding of how to create an Instagram optimized for results, then Task Ant is definitely one of them.

17. Iconosquare

Having an understanding of your Instagram performance metrics is absolutely imperative if you want to increase your Instagram performance and gain more reach. Instagram does have its own analytics tool, Instagram Insights, but using Instagram automation tools to gather and create reports for your account can be invaluable.

Iconosquare is one of the leading choices for Instagram analytics; they create very visually appealing graphs and data compilations that are easy to understand, all stored on a dashboard.

Iconosquare's Instagram automation tools highlight pertinent performance data gathered from your Instagram and therefore allows you to manage your insights better, ultimately gearing you up to then create a strategy based on actual data and metrics instead of guesswork.

While Instagram analytics is Iconosquare's primary function, they do also offer other appealing features, including visual schedule planning, competitor analysis, as well as the ability to access multiple accounts from the same dashboard as well as share reports with team members for easy access.

Iconosquare offers two different plan options, also including the option to save through paying either yearly or monthly.

Their services are pretty affordable, and while you can find tools like Later which can also give you Instagram analytics, if you don't need additional features, Iconosquare is one of the most recognized and valuable Instagram automation tools and it's trusted by thousands of clients.

18. Agorapulse

Another of the top Instagram automation tools that offer you a plethora of benefits is Agorapulse. Agorapulse is a cross-platform Instagram management tool that will streamline all of your tasks and make your navigation of Instagram much easier in conjunction with all of your other social networking tasks.

One of the most useful features that they offer is an inbox manager that takes all of your Instagram comments, mentions, private mentions, and more, and puts them all in one place for you! They're organized in chronological order so that you can easily respond to your engagements and show your followers that you are available and present on the platform.

This is such an important part of your Instagram platform; people want to feel like you are really there and that they have a connection with you and your brand, which will then build loyalty and increase reach.

Managing all of your different engagements directly on Instagram can become quite a headache, so having them all in one place is so useful. They also can include other social media platforms so you don't have to be switching between apps all the time. We love it.

Agorapulse offers a lot of other features as well, which makes them a really well-rounded Instagram automation tool for task management.

They're a little on the pricier side, but depending on your business needs, they may be just what you're looking for. Pairing up a management tool like Agorapulse with a growth service like Growthoid can without a doubt give your Instagram a huge leg up on the competition.

19. Sprout Social

Sprout Social is among the most competitive Instagram automation tools that work across multiple social platforms; you can plan out your posts for not only Instagram but other social networks and see them all on the same calendar, making things much more straightforward and minimizing the need to tab back and forth. If you're running multiple accounts, this could be a good feature.

It also gives you optimal posting times and has a user-friendly platform that is easy to use. The only thing that Sprout won't offer is auto-posting— they allow you to schedule outposts, but you'll have to follow the prompts when it's time to go live.

In addition to scheduling, Sprout also offers a variety of management services, including engagement, analytics, and listening tools that you can pair with your scheduling tools.

While there are a variety of Instagram tools that can do all of these functions separately, it's common for Instagram schedulers to offer them as part of a package. Depending on how you prefer to operate, it may be helpful to keep things all in one place if you find that the services offer what you're looking for.

Price: 3 pricing tiers, Standard - $99/user/month, Professional - $149/user/month Advanced - $249/user/month, no contract service.

20. Planoly

Last but not least, Planoly can help you to boost your content strategy and gain more Instagram followers through the breadth of Instagram automation tools that they offer you on their platform.

Planoly offers apps for both iPhone and Android, as well as desktop support. You can use Planoly to schedule as well as create and edit content. Here are some features of Planoly:

Create and customize social content

Beautiful designer templates and stickers

Drafts for creating multiple content buckets

Save your favorite templates

Save and import to Planoly for post scheduling

Work via mobile

Track analytics

They offer a planning calendar with set post times; you can draft, plan, schedule, and publish content with a drag-and-drop editor. You can even share to other platforms and implement hashtags on your posts.

Planoly offers four different plans, one of which is free; the free plan will support two social profiles, one for IG and one for Pinterest. It will also allow for 30 posts per profile and 1 user access. If you need more and want advanced features such as sharing, auto post first comment, and more, you'll have to choose another plan; the paid plans range from $7-$23, paid yearly.

Planoly does what it's supposed to do and it's reasonably priced with free and low-cost options. If you like flexibility and don't have a huge amount of media, Planoly is a good choice.

Instagram Automation FAQ: Does it Still Work?

It's been heavily debated whether or not Instagram automation even still works, but the answer is that yes, you can absolutely use Instagram automation tools to help you with your Instagram platform and performance.

Some Instagram automation tools don't work as well as others due to the terms of use of Instagram and the way they operate, so it's just important to keep that in mind and be selective when choosing your Instagram automation tools.

Below you'll find some more brief information about different types of Instagram automation tools as well as some frequently asked questions about IG automation in general.

Front End Instagram Automation

Front end automation are any tasks that involve other Instagram users. When you automate engagements such as likes, comments, DMs, shares, story views, and more.

While this can be valuable to get more Instagram followers, some of these engagements can harm your Instagram reputation (such as comments or DMs) and make you look spammy. Also, Instagram has restrictions on how you use front end automation, so if you surpass their daily engagement limits, you can risk getting blocked from taking certain actions.

Back End Instagram Automation

Back end Instagram automation is anything that doesn't involve the user, such as scheduling and auto-posting, analytics, and management. These tools are completely safe and have no risk involved at all.

Is Instagram Automation Safe?

Instagram automation tools can definitely be safe, as long as you work with the right ones. Avoid any Instagram automation tools that work to do invasive front end automation such as leaving comments or sending DMs.

This can get the attention of Instagram and also lower your reputation for low-quality engagements on the platform, hurting your overall performance.

How Do You Gain Instagram Followers?

You can use Instagram automation tools to help you get more Instagram followers, but you should also have a set strategy to increase your Instagram reputation and presence. Here are five things you can do to gain Instagram followers in addition to using Instagram automation tools.

Optimize Your Content

Your content should be tailored to your brand image and also make good use of all of the different content types, including:

Instagram in-feed photos and videos

Instagram stories

Instagram carousel posts

IGTV

Instagram live

Instagram reels

Shoppable posts (if you sell physical products)

Use hashtags in your captions and also create captions that tell a story or give more information about the visuals in your post, and also use a call to action to get people to engage or share the content.

Perfect Your Instagram Profile

All things in your Instagram profile, such as username, bio, Instagram story highlight album covers, feed aesthetic, and profile picture should create a cohesive image that will tell users what you're all about and attract them to your page.

You only get one chance to make a first impression, so make sure all of those elements are tied directly to your brand image and Instagram goals.

Do Market Research

Use Instagram stories to poll your followers. There are many different interactive stickers on Instagram stories, such as:

Polls

Questions

Quizzes

Ranking sliders

These features can help you to ask your followers what they like, what they don't like, what they want more of, and help you to tailor your content to your audience directly. This can boost engagement and also user satisfaction.

Create a Content Posting Schedule

Use Instagram insights or one of the Instagram automation tools for analytics to understand when your target audience is online. Then, create an Instagram posting schedule that will align with that, boosting visibility and also engagement. Your content will get right in front of your target audience when they're online.

Study Your Competitors

Check out what your competitors are doing to understand what's trending in your niche, what is performing well, and what's not.

You can get ideas from them and also create new and innovative content to expand on what people are enjoying, helping to create a presence and reputation for you in your niche.

Final Thoughts: Best Instagram Automation Tools

If you need to get more Instagram followers and also streamline your content management and workflow, Instagram automation tools and third-party services can help you significantly.

Choose the ones that best suit your goals; for follower growth, Growthoid is the top choice; for scheduling, Later is ideal, and for hashtags, Task Ant is widely used. Also, analytics with actionable strategies can be accessed with Iconosquare.

Follow the tips on how to gain more Instagram followers, and your platform will undoubtedly continue to thrive!

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)