Oppo Enco Buds TWS first sale tomorrow on Flipkart: Details Inside

The new Oppo Enco Buds featuring 24 hours of high-quality concert-like music playtime, AAC Audio Codecs and AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation technology, will go on sale for the first time on Tuesday, 14th September, via Flipkart, at an exciting launch offer price of Rs 1,799.

The launch offer will last for three days, from 14th September to 16th September, after which it will retail at Rs 1,999 in India.

Oppo Enco Buds: Specs and features

The Oppo Enco Buds TWS case packs a long-lasting 40 mAh (earbuds) battery that offers up to six hours of nonstop music playback and a 400 mAh (charging case) battery that can support 24-hours of music playtime when fully charged. The earbuds also come with IP54 dust and water-resistant rating.

These TWS earbuds use a 2-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol, for crisper sound and AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that efficiently blocks background noises when you are on phone calls. Other features include Open-Up Auto Connection and intuitive touch controls.

The Oppo Enco Buds use Bluetooth 5.2 technology that allows users to be 10 meters away from their phone while they listen to music or make a phone call. For mobile gamers, the Enco Buds come with a super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode that improves audio-visual sync in twitch-action games; users just need to triple-tap the earbuds to activate this mode.

The earbuds are specifically designed for users who want to upgrade from their wired- and traditional Bluetooth earphones to their first truly wireless earbuds without compromising on superior features and great design.

(With inputs from Adfactors PR)