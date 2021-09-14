Nokia to upgrade NL-ix’s optical transport network in Europe

Nokia and NL-ix have entered into a strategic partnership to upgrade the optical transport network for Europe's largest distributed internet exchange, the Finnish vendor said on Tuesday.

The upgrade is aimed at providing metro access and backbone transport for all NL-ix customer traffic across Europe. It will enable multi-terabit optical links to significantly increase capacity between its European POPs which will significantly benefit customers.

"NL-ix is growing fast and attracting new members to become one of the largest internet exchanges in the world. Nokia is proud to have been chosen to provide its market-leading WDM/OTN technology and solutions to upgrade NL-ix's optical transport network," said Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of Webscale Accounts at Nokia.

Under this partnership, Nokia will supply its optical transport solutions to provide a new optical layer over NL-ix's meshed interconnection fabric to enable seamless capacity growth link scaling. These include:

Nokia 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch)

Nokia PSI-M (Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular) family of WDM/OTN platforms, powered by its PSE-3s (Photonic Service Engine) coherent DSP technology.

The new network will support client services from 1Gb/sec to 400 Gb/sec and NL-ix will also benefit from reduced operating expenses and optimized capital expenditures via simplified and streamlined end-to-end service operations, Nokia said in a press release.