Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the ROG Phone II that bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to August 2021. The ROG UI update, version 17.0240.2108.103, is rolling out to the worldwide and Japanese units bearing the model number 'ZS660KL'.

Starting today, the update is being pushed in batches, therefore it may take some days for it to reach everyone. To check if the new firmware is available for your device, go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the official release note for the ROG Phone II update (via):

Update Android security patch to 2021-08

ROG Phone II: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone II is a gaming-focused smartphone that comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.0 storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera system that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with 125-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 24MP camera on the front.

The ROG Phone II is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports charging via dual USB-C ports. Other features include dual front-facing speakers with DTS:X Ultra virtual surrounding sound, quad microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology, FM radio, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 3 and grip press and an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.