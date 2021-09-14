Left Menu

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 with pop-up camera now available globally

Updated: 14-09-2021 21:38 IST
Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 with pop-up camera now available globally
The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 features a 24-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution and 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle. Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung's latest monitor, the 24-inch Webcam Monitor S4, featuring a built-in webcam, speakers and microphone is now available globally. Designed for hybrid workers, S4 is available in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and South East Asia.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 features a 24-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution and 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle. The monitor comes with TUV Rheinland's flicker-free and low blue light certifications.

For remote collaboration, the S4 is equipped with a 2.0-megapixel FHD camera and an infrared camera that pops up when you push it down into the monitor. With a built-in webcam, you can join a video conference, take an online class or attend a virtual event, without the need to connect any external device.

The Windows Hello-certified monitor lets you log into or unlock the device within as little as 2 seconds with biometric sensors, eliminating the need to provide a password and making the access quick, secure and efficient.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 has built-in 2W dual stereo speakers and connectivity options onboard include HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports. Lastly, with AMD FreeSync, you can play games during downtime without any interruptions.

"Samsung remains dedicated to providing customers with the solutions that meet their demands while providing innovation and a superior experience. We have designed this product with the new hybrid work environment in mind. Thanks to the webcam at the top of the screen, users can join a video conference, take an online class or attend a virtual event all from the same monitor," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

