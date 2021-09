BRIEF-Apple Says iPhone 13 Starts At $799, iPhone 13 Pro Starts At $999

Apple Inc: * APPLE ANNOUNCES NEXT GEN IPHONE

* APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 TO COME IN 5 COLORS * APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 FEATURES OLED DISPLAY

* APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 TO HAVE DOLBY VISION * APPLE SAYS A15 HAS 4-CORE GPU

* APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 WORKS ON 5G WITH LATEST SPEEDS IN MORE PLACES * APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 HAS CUSTOM ANTENNAS AND RADIO COMPONENTS

* APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 STARTS AT $799 * APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 PRO COMES IN 4 FINISHES

* APPLE ANNOUNCES IPHONE 13 PRO MAX * APPLE SAYS IPHONE 13 PRO STARTS AT $999

