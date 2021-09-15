Left Menu

You can now completely remove password from your Microsoft account: Here's how

Additionally, Microsoft said it will soon start the development work necessary to eliminate passwords for Azure AD accounts. Admins will have the ability to choose whether passwords are required, allowed, or simply don't exist for a set of users while users will be able to set up a new account with no password or remove their password from an existing account.

Updated: 15-09-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:59 IST
You can now completely remove password from your Microsoft account: Here's how
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Starting today, you can completely remove your password from Microsoft account and sign in using other more secure and convenient authentication methods such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, or physical security keys to access your favourite apps and services such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft OneDrive and more.

To remove your password, follow these steps:

  • Install the Microsoft Authenticator app and link it to your personal Microsoft account
  • Sign in to your Microsoft account and navigate to Advanced Security Options > Passwordless Account
  • Select Turn on
  • Follow the on-screen prompts and then approve the notification from your Authenticator app
  • Now you are free from password

However, you can always add the password back to your Microsoft account.

"Since attackers only need a single password to breach an account and start infiltrating an organization, it's alarming that one in 100 people "protect" a critical account with easily guessed passwords. Verifying identity with a password plus an additional factor has helped, but hackers are already starting to bypass the second step. As long as passwords are still part of the equation, they're vulnerable," Joy Chik, Corporate Vice President of Identity at Microsoft.

Additionally, Microsoft said it will soon start the development work necessary to eliminate passwords for Azure AD accounts. Admins will have the ability to choose whether passwords are required, allowed, or simply don't exist for a set of users while users will be able to set up a new account with no password or remove their password from an existing account.

