In-principle approval given to providing internet facilities in tribal areas for online classes: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said in-principle approval has been given by the cabinet to the proposal to provide internet connectivity in tribal areas so that children there can attend online classes uninterruptedly.

The CM told a press conference that to facilitate internet connectivity, land will be given on lease to set up telecom towers.

He also said in areas where towers cannot be put up or cables cannot be laid, internet facilities would be provided via very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) technology.

VSAT is a is a two-way satellite ground station with a dish antenna used for narrow band and broadband data transmission and communications.

The CM also said where internet cables would be extended to tribal areas using infrastructure, like poles and other structures, of KSEB, PWD or local bodies, no charges would be levied for the same by these authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)