Left Menu

In-principle approval given to providing internet facilities in tribal areas for online classes: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:18 IST
In-principle approval given to providing internet facilities in tribal areas for online classes: Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said in-principle approval has been given by the cabinet to the proposal to provide internet connectivity in tribal areas so that children there can attend online classes uninterruptedly.

The CM told a press conference that to facilitate internet connectivity, land will be given on lease to set up telecom towers.

He also said in areas where towers cannot be put up or cables cannot be laid, internet facilities would be provided via very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) technology.

VSAT is a is a two-way satellite ground station with a dish antenna used for narrow band and broadband data transmission and communications.

The CM also said where internet cables would be extended to tribal areas using infrastructure, like poles and other structures, of KSEB, PWD or local bodies, no charges would be levied for the same by these authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021