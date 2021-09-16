Left Menu

Microsoft announces Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22458

Updated: 16-09-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:07 IST
Microsoft announces Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22458
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the release of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22458 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build adds a link to the sign-in options to the power menu on Start and fixes several issues including the one causing Settings to crash sometimes when trying to open the Display page as well as the one causing text truncation in the Encrypting File System window in certain cases.

Following are the improvements, fixes and known issues in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22458:

Changes and Improvements

  • We added a link to the sign-in options under the power menu on Start

"" >Fixes

Start

  • Fixed an underlying issue that was impacting Start reliability.

Search

  • Folders with # in folder name can now be added to indexing.

Settings

  • Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash sometimes when trying to open the Display page.
  • Clicking "More about refresh rate" in Advanced Display Settings now opens the support page it's supposed to.
  • Fixed an issue where the Location page in Settings wasn't showing warning text explaining why the location services setting was greyed out if it was greyed out.
  • Changes made to preferences under Manage App Execution Alias in Settings should now be preserved.
  • Fixed a couple typos in the output of dll (Issue #206).

Windowing

  • Mitigated an issue that could make certain games unexpectedly crash when using ALT + Enter (i.e., switch between full screen and windowed) during with Auto HDR enabled.

Other

  • Addressed an issue that was causing text truncation in the Encrypting File System window in certain cases.
  • Fixed a rare scenario that could result in an uninstalled in-box app unexpectedly reappearing after reboot.
  • Appx commandlets should now work with PowerShell 7.0+ printui.dll (Issue #13138).

You can see the full list of known issues included with this build here.

In addition, Microsoft has also refreshed the Tips app for Windows 11 with 100+ new tips to help users get started on the latest OS version and learn new things such as discover keyboard shortcuts, find ways to optimize your PC, dive into productivity tips for Office, power up your gaming on Windows, and much more.

Windows 11 will be released to eligible devices starting October 5th, 2021.

