Google Cloud Catalyst Program helps VMware users cut migration cost

The program is an incentive designed to offer customers a flexible way to use the value of their current on-premises VMware licenses towards migration of their workloads to Google Cloud VMware Engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google
Google Cloud has introduced a new Catalyst Program to help more VMware users ease their transition to the cloud. The program is an incentive designed to offer customers a flexible way to use the value of their current on-premises VMware licenses towards migration of their workloads to Google Cloud VMware Engine.

"Moving to the cloud can bring up concerns about how to rationalize existing license investments you have made. The Google Cloud Catalyst Program provides Google Cloud VMware Engine users financial flexibility and choice to accelerate your journey to Google Cloud," the cloud major wrote in a blog post.

The Google Cloud Catalyst Program provides:

  • Financial flexibility: Approved participants now receive one-time Google Cloud credits to help offset existing VMware license investments. When coupled with other Google Cloud offers, it will help you reduce your overall cloud TCO.
  • Consumption-based: As you shift more of your business to the cloud, you will receive more Google Cloud credits for the actual Google Cloud VMware Engine consumption.
  • Choice: You are free to apply earned credits across any Google Cloud service, including Google Cloud VMware Engine

This Google Cloud Catalyst Program is available worldwide exclusively via Google Cloud or its existing channel partners and is expected to continue through to the first half of 2022.

"We see first-hand that migrating to the cloud can be a complex and costly process. The Catalyst Program represents a unique way for customers to offset some of the migration costs, while Google Cloud VMware Engine removes much of the cloud migration complexity," said Gregory Lehrer, Vice President Strategic Technology Partnerships, VMware.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

