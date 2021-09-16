Google Cloud announces new capabilities to address data storage challenges

Google Cloud today announced the extension of dual-region buckets, one of Cloud Storage's most important features, as well as the launch of two new services called Filestore Enterprise and Backup for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

"Here at Google Cloud, we take data protection very seriously, and we'll continue to focus on using Google's global technology platform to give you powerful and easy-to-use capabilities to solve your most pressing storage challenges, Together, these new capabilities will make it easier for you to protect your data out-of-the-box, across a wide variety of applications and use cases," the company wrote in a blog post.

Extending Cloud Storage dual-region buckets

Up until now, Google Cloud assigned dual region pairs for you to choose from, but, with this new capability, you will be able to select your own region pairs that meet your regulatory or compliance requirements, or optimize your app performance.

Secondly, the new Turbo Replication for dual-region buckets replicates 100% of your data between regions in 15 minutes or less, backed by a Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Backup for GKE

To protect GKE workloads, Google Cloud has also announced the Preview for Backup for GKE, a simple, cloud-native way for you to protect, manage, and restore your container-based data. With Backup for GKE, you can more easily meet your service-level objectives, automate common backup and recovery tasks, and show reporting for compliance and audit purposes.

Filestore Enterprise

Designed for applications that demand high availability, Filestore Enterprise is a fully managed cloud-native NFS solution that lets you confidently deploy critical file-based applications in Google Cloud, backed by a Service Level Agreement that delivers 99.99% regional availability. It also lets you take periodic snapshots of the file system and retain the desired number of recovery points.

Filestore Enterprise joins the other two products in the fully managed Filestore family which includes - Filestore Basic and Filestore High Scale.