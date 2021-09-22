Infosys partners with AWS to develop quantum computing capabilities

Infosys has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of Amazon, to develop quantum computing capabilities and explore potential use cases, the IT major said on Wednesday.

"We see this collaboration as an important step towards setting the right expectations when discussing business problems with customers where quantum computing could have a role," said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

As part of the strategic collaboration, Infosys will use Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service designed to help speed up scientific research and software development for quantum computing, to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings.

Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and Amazon Braket will enable businesses to begin exploring the potential of quantum computing in driving innovation.

In a press release, Infosys said it will leverage Amazon Braket to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit simulators and quantum hardware technologies, which will enable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computational problems.

The Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions (iCETS) is using Amazon Braket to develop quantum computing use cases in vehicle route optimization, fraud detection, and more.