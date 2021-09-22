Google now shows ticket booking links when you search for attractions

Starting today, when you search for attractions like the Tokyo Tower or the Statue of Liberty on Google, you will see booking links for basic admission and other ticket options where available (pictured below). All you need to do is select 'Tickets' to see ticketing options available from partner websites.

In the coming months, Google will also roll out booking links for experiences in a destination, like wine tasting in Paris or bike tours in California.

Google said it is working with many partners including online travel agencies and technology providers, to make this information available on Search.

Earlier this year, Google introduced free hotel booking links which resulted in increased engagement for both small and large partners. For instance, hotels working with the booking engine WebHotelier witnessed over USD4.7 million in additional revenue from free booking links this summer.

"Our goal is to help people find and compare all the best travel options, which is why partners can promote their ticket booking links at zero cost — similar to the free hotel booking links introduced earlier this year," the search giant wrote in a blog post.

Further, Google is introducing a new ad format for things to do to help advertisers drive additional bookings and revenue. These new things to do ads on Search will show more details like pricing, images and reviews, enabling partners to expand their reach as recovery continues.