Google Meet "mute all" feature rolling out now on iOS

The ability to mute all participants at once in Google Meet is rolling out on iOS, with availability for Android coming in later in 2021. The 'mute all' feature was introduced earlier this year on desktops/laptop devices and is now expanding to other platforms.

This mute all participants feature gives the meeting host more control by helping them prevent or stop disruptions coming from unmuted users. It can be used by only meeting hosts and co-hosts. Once all participants are muted, the meeting host cannot unmute them, but, users can unmute themselves as needed.

The mute all feature in Google Meet on iOS is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to Google Workspace Individual customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

How to mute all Google Meet participants on iOS devices?

To mute all meeting participants at once: