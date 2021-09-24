New dashboard experience coming to Google Assistant driving mode

The Google Assistant driving mode will soon be getting a new dashboard on Android phones. The new experience will roll out in the next few weeks in English (U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Singapore and U.K.), German, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), French and Italian.

By saying "Hey Google, let's drive" or by connecting your Android smartphone to the car's Bluetooth, you can open the new driving mode dashboard. With a single tap, you can navigate, see who called or texted recently and quickly resume media from Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Pandora, SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube Music and more providers.

Additionally, you can hear new messages as they come in and respond by voice while you drive with Google Assistant. Just say "​​Hey Google, turn on auto read to hear your messages automatically and to respond to new messages, say "Hey Google, reply."

Google is also bringing improvements to Android Auto on compatible car displays. Google Assistant will now offer music, news and podcast recommendations and you will also be able to play games from GameSnacks right from the car's display. The update adds the ability to set which app launches whenever Android Auto starts while dual-SIM Android phone users can also choose which SIM card to use when making calls.

Other new features include the ability to see upcoming work meetings and messages on the car's display and contactless payment with Google Pay at the gas station. The payment feature will be available at over 32,500 gas stations across the U.S. starting with Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66 and 76 stations.

In the coming years, Google said, its apps and services will be fully built-in to the infotainment systems of more cars. Starting in 2022, Google's newest partner Honda will launch car models with Google built-in. It will also be coming to many more cars from top brands including Ford, General Motors, Polestar, Renault and Volvo Cars.