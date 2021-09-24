Left Menu

New dashboard experience coming to Google Assistant driving mode

By saying "Hey Google, let's drive" or by connecting your Android smartphone to the car's Bluetooth, you can open the new driving mode dashboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-09-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 07:50 IST
New dashboard experience coming to Google Assistant driving mode
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The Google Assistant driving mode will soon be getting a new dashboard on Android phones. The new experience will roll out in the next few weeks in English (U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Singapore and U.K.), German, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), French and Italian.

By saying "Hey Google, let's drive" or by connecting your Android smartphone to the car's Bluetooth, you can open the new driving mode dashboard. With a single tap, you can navigate, see who called or texted recently and quickly resume media from Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Pandora, SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube Music and more providers.

Additionally, you can hear new messages as they come in and respond by voice while you drive with Google Assistant. Just say "​​Hey Google, turn on auto read to hear your messages automatically and to respond to new messages, say "Hey Google, reply."

Google is also bringing improvements to Android Auto on compatible car displays. Google Assistant will now offer music, news and podcast recommendations and you will also be able to play games from GameSnacks right from the car's display. The update adds the ability to set which app launches whenever Android Auto starts while dual-SIM Android phone users can also choose which SIM card to use when making calls.

Other new features include the ability to see upcoming work meetings and messages on the car's display and contactless payment with Google Pay at the gas station. The payment feature will be available at over 32,500 gas stations across the U.S. starting with Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66 and 76 stations.

In the coming years, Google said, its apps and services will be fully built-in to the infotainment systems of more cars. Starting in 2022, Google's newest partner Honda will launch car models with Google built-in. It will also be coming to many more cars from top brands including Ford, General Motors, Polestar, Renault and Volvo Cars.

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021