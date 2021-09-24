DoT amends norms to allow active infra sharing among telcos, get satellite support via VSAT

Telecom operators will now be able to share active infrastructure, including core networks following the amendment made by the Department of Telecom in the license norms.

The move is expected to reduce the capital and operational expenditure of telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Department of Telecom (DoT) has also changed commercial VSAT license rules to enable the use of satellite connectivity to provide backend connectivity for mobile networks.

''The Licensee may share its own active and passive infrastructure for providing other services authorized to it under any other telecom license issued by the licensor,'' the new clause added in the license norms said.

Earlier, only mobile towers and some active electronic components in the network were allowed to be shared among telecom service providers (TSPs).

Industry body COAI said there was a long pending demand by telcos to allow sharing of all active components in the network.

''At present, active infrastructure sharing was allowed to TSPs only for antenna, feeder cable, Node B, and transmission systems.

''The allowing of sharing of core network elements such as MSC, HLR, IN, etc. among TSPs will reduce the cost for TSPs and facilitate the faster rollout of services. This is a very progressive step which will go a long way in enhancing digital connectivity in India,'' COAI Director General SP Kochhar said.

The amendment in commercial VSAT license to allow the use of satellite service through VSAT terminals to provide backend connectivity for mobile networks is expected to boost the rollout of networks in difficult terrain and remote areas.

The provision will help telecom companies in rolling out networks in terrains where it is difficult to lay optical fiber cable to connect mobile towers.

The amendment allows VSAT companies in India to provide ''backhaul connectivity for cellular mobile services through satellite using VSAT to the access service providers.'' DoT has also allowed the use of VSAT services to provide connectivity in the backend for setting up wifi hotspots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)