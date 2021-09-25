Acceleron in advanced talks for $11 billion sale - Bloomberg News

Left Menu

U.S. drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc is in advanced talks to be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for more than $11 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases.

U.S. drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc is in advanced talks to be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for more than $11 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The acquisition would be made at about $180 per share in cash, the report said https://bloom.bg/3o7qzpQ.

Details about the potential buyer were not known, but the report added that several global drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, which owns 11.5% of Acceleron's stock, are seen as potential suitors. Acceleron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Acceleron, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a total market value of $10.2 billion. The company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases.

