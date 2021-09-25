Left Menu

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

The solution offers an easy and centralized way to manage the quota usage in a central dashboard while using default alerting capabilities across all quotas.

Updated: 25-09-2021 12:18 IST
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard
Image Credit: Google
Google Cloud has introduced a Quota Monitoring Solution that lets you view and monitor quotas over a large number of projects from one central location. The solution offers an easy and centralized way to manage the quota usage in a central dashboard while using default alerting capabilities across all quotas.

Easily deployable through Terraform, the Google Cloud Quota Monitoring Solution provides:

  • Automated aggregation of quotas across all projects in given organizations or folders and a recurring scan at a defined frequency (e.g. hourly, daily) for new projects to automatically capture their quotas.
  • A central dashboard that provides visibility into recent resource usage against the individual quotas across all projects.
  • Preconfigured alerting via email or other communication channels (e.g., email, SMS, Pub/Sub, etc.) when a resource reaches a certain threshold of its quota.

"If you are looking for an automated way to manage quotas over a large number of projects, we are excited to introduce a Quota Monitoring Solution from Google Cloud Professional Services. The solution is easily deployable through Terraform so that you can adopt it into your project with minimal time investment," the company said in a blog post on Friday.

How to deploy quota monitoring solution?

Google Cloud says its custom quota monitoring solution can be deployed in a few minutes using the deployment guide and accompanying terraform scripts. To deploy the solution, follow these steps:

  • Create a service account and grant access
  • Run terraform script to provision all resources in a Google Cloud project
  • Configure the Data Studio Dashboard

