Left Menu

Zenfone 7/7 Pro update brings August security patch, improved touch performance

The update is rolling out in batches to the European, Japanese, Russian and global units of the Zenfone7/7Pro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:27 IST
Zenfone 7/7 Pro update brings August security patch, improved touch performance
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS) that brings along the August 2021 Android security patch and also optimizes the touch performance of both phones (via).

The latest update bumps up their firmware version to 30.41.69.112 and fixes a couple of issues as well. Below is the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7 series update:

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-08-05
  • Fixed issue with some indoor photos having a blue color temperature
  • Improved touch performance
  • Fixed the occasional loss of satellite signal when navigating on Google

The update is rolling out in batches to the European, Japanese, Russian and global units of the Zenfone7/7Pro. You can also manually check if it's available for your handset by navigating to your phone's Settings > System >System Updates.

Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro: Specifications

The Zenfone 7 series comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the standard model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro model features the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

Both Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7 series debuted with Android 10 and was later updated to Android 11. The series is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021