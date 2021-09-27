Zenfone 7/7 Pro update brings August security patch, improved touch performance

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS) that brings along the August 2021 Android security patch and also optimizes the touch performance of both phones (via).

The latest update bumps up their firmware version to 30.41.69.112 and fixes a couple of issues as well. Below is the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7 series update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-08-05

Fixed issue with some indoor photos having a blue color temperature

Improved touch performance

Fixed the occasional loss of satellite signal when navigating on Google

The update is rolling out in batches to the European, Japanese, Russian and global units of the Zenfone7/7Pro. You can also manually check if it's available for your handset by navigating to your phone's Settings > System >System Updates.

Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro: Specifications

The Zenfone 7 series comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the standard model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro model features the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

Both Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7 series debuted with Android 10 and was later updated to Android 11. The series is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.