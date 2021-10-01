Left Menu

Samsung to deploy its cloud-native vRAN solutions in KDDI’s 5G network

Samsung's vRAN will allow KDDI users to experience the full potential of 5G while also supporting the operator's pursuit of new 5G use cases and next-generation capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:11 IST
Samsung to deploy its cloud-native vRAN solutions in KDDI’s 5G network
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Samsung has extended its collaboration with KDDI to deploy its cloud-native fully virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions on the operator's 5G network.

Samsung's vRAN will allow KDDI users to experience the full potential of 5G while also supporting the operator's pursuit of new 5G use cases and next-generation capabilities.

The companies will begin trials in the first quarter of 2022 while commercial deployment will commence in the second half of 2022, Samsung said in a press release on Thursday.

vRAN technology replaces dedicated baseband hardware with software elements to offer more deployment flexibility, greater scalability and improved resource efficiency in network operation. Leveraging a container-based architecture, Samsung's vRAN enables more flexible deployments and efficiency in network management.

Samsung's vRAN will also simplify end-to-end network management via automation, allowing the Japanese operator to quickly meet the evolving demands of new and existing services with minimal impact on deployment.

Recently, KDDI and Samsung completed the first 5G Standalone (SA) call using the latter's vRAN and another vendor's 5G Massive MIMO radios.

"We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Samsung and to become the first operator in Japan to use their 5G vRAN solutions, which are currently delivering superior performance in commercial networks. We believe in the power of virtualization, and this collaboration serves as a meaningful catalyst for driving the next phase of 5G innovation and advancing our networks to offer best-in-class 5G services," said Kazuyuki Yoshimura, Chief Technology Officer of KDDI.

Earlier this year, Vodafone UK selected Samsung as a leading Open RAN vendor to bring virtualized Radio Access Network to the United Kingdom.

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021