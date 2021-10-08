Fablab Kerala wins Fab Academy's first FAME award for world's 'best fab lab'

Fablab Kerala, functioning under Kerala Startup Mission, has won the inaugural FAME (Fab Academy Masterpiece Execution) award for the world's 'best fab lab.' The honour came from the US-based Fab Academy, which conducted an online voting for 18 nominees it shortlisted from participants across the globe. The Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered Fablab Kerala emerged the topper by earning the most number of votes for its product that functions with the assistance of internet and mobile app, a Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) release said here on Friday.

Earlier, Fab Academy Program Director Prof Neil Gershenfeld prepared a final list of 18 participating labs in the Academy’s 2020-21 program.

The selection was based on the merit of the projects by the fablabs participating in the Fab Academy’s 2020-2021 program. Each of them were asked to post on Instagram a video of their product. Based on this, an online poll followed.

The product developed by Abel Tomy brought the award for Fablab Kerala. Abel's gadget works as per commands to show time or, say, token number. It can be operated using Google Assistant as well, the release said.

The voting for the FAME award ended on October 4 at 11 pm (American Standard Time), having started at 9 a m on September 27. The verdict was announced over Instagram.

They are based in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Of these, the one at Kochi is a 'super fablab'.

KSUM is the state's 2006-founded nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)