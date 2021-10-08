Left Menu

Lawmakers: FTC must ensure tech companies uphold youth online privacy

Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commision to ensure technology companies like Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube and TikTok comply with policy changes aimed protecting young people online. The FTC, said the letter seen by Reuters, has an "obligation to ensure that powerful technology platforms comply with their public statements and policies on children’s and teen’s privacy." The FTC and Facebook declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:31 IST
Lawmakers: FTC must ensure tech companies uphold youth online privacy

Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commision to ensure technology companies like Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube and TikTok comply with policy changes aimed protecting young people online. The letter from Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan cited recent commitments by the companies amid growing concern by lawmakers about young people online. The FTC, said the letter seen by Reuters, has an "obligation to ensure that powerful technology platforms comply with their public statements and policies on children’s and teen’s privacy."

The FTC and Facebook declined to comment. TikTok and YouTube did not immediately comment. Facebook came under harsh criticism from senators this week at a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing that heard testimony from former Facebook employee Frances Haugen https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-whistleblower-say-former-employer-an-urgent-threat-us-2021-10-05, who said she believes "Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

The lawmakers cited young people's increasing online use - saying it was now on average almost five hours each day. "We therefore encourage you to use every tool at your disposal to vigilantly scrutinize companies’ data practices and ensure that they abide by their public commitments," they wrote. Some changes have been prompted by a new UK law that took effect last month called the Age Appropriate Design Code. The lawmakers noted photo-sharing app Instagram publicly announced it is "defaulting young people into private accounts, making it harder for potentially suspicious accounts to find young people."

Last month, Instagram said it was pausing plans https://www.reuters.com/technology/instagram-hits-pause-kids-version-app-2021-09-27 to develop a new app it is creating for kids. The subcommittee chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal is planning another hearing for as early as the week of Oct. 18 that is expected to include other major tech companies like TikTok, Snap and YouTube.

A committee spokesman said the hearing had not been finalized but the panel has secured commitments from several social media companies to appear in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose; Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021