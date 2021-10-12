Left Menu

Payments provider Blackhawk Network announces acquisition of Rybbon

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global payments provider Blackhawk Network announced its acquisition of Rybbon, a leading digital rewards platform based in Washington DC, USA and in Kozhikode.

Rajeev Veettil, CTO of Rybbon, said the company was thrilled to join the Blackhawk team so that it could expand the vision to make rewarding customers and employees easy, delightful and impactful.

''Rybbon's India Centre of Excellence (CoE) based out of Calicut will play a critical role in building high-quality software based on modern cloud computing technologies to cater to the growing needs of global customers,'' the company said in a release.

With this partnership, Blackhawk puts the power of its scale and experience as the incentives industry leader behind Rybbon's SaaS-based platform to make digital rewards more delightful, impactful, and easy to integrate into workflows.

''For users of today’s top business platforms, this solution enables users to simply add rewards directly into their program workflows,'' the company said.

The integrated rewards offering joins Blackhawk's suite of incentive platforms supporting more than USD 5 billion in rewards issued annually.

''To date, Rybbon has over 1,100 customers on the rewards platform, managing over 50,000 campaigns that have delivered rewards to recipients in 160 countries. By joining with Blackhawk, Rybbon can tap into the power of a global reward offering, expanding reach and choice for recipients,'' the release said.

The platform can be leveraged for marketing rewards, survey-taking incentives, employee rewards and holiday recognition, and is ripe for introduction into other widely used platforms, namely video communications platforms, remote workforce collaboration tools, enterprise HR systems and more.

The solution offers a variety of digital prepaid and gift card rewards, which have been shown to be effective incentives for driving loyalty and motivation.

The Rybbon team in Calicut will continue to shape the digital rewards management platform for customers and partners worldwide. It will also focus on hiring top talent across a broad set of technology, product and project management disciplines and experience levels, the company said.

Blackhawk's first Strategic Development Centre was launched in Bengaluru in 2019. With Rybbon's acquisition, Calicut serves as the base for Blackhawk's second CoE.

