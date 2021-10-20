Left Menu

PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest - source

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55. News of the potential deal comes less than a week after Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products.

Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc , according to a person directly familiar with the matter. The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The source requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential. PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55.

News of the potential deal comes less than a week after Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products. Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann, who is the company's chief executive officer, and Paul Sciarra, who left in 2012. (Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

