Ather Energy obtains rights to AiKaan’s over-the-air platform

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:43 IST
Ather Energy obtains rights to AiKaan's over-the-air platform
Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has obtained the rights to AiKaan's over-the-air (OTA) platform from its partner, AiKaan Labs, which will give it end-to-end control over its connected vehicle software, the company said on Thursday.

AiKaan is a software solution designed to monitor, manage, securely access, and upgrade Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices.

AiKaan Labs has been working with Ather since its inception to develop the OTA solution, and has played a key role in deploying all OTA updates on Ather e-scooters so far, the company said.

With the new rights to AiKaan's strategic platform, the company further strengthens its connectivity platform with complete control over the OTA update of the software, it said.

OTA is the basis of Ather's connected vehicle platform, enabling its Ather 450 product line to be up-to-date with its latest software and feature offerings while also collecting field data to enhance product design and user experience remotely, it said.

Integrating the Aikaan technology with Ather's Cloud platform, vehicles, and charging infrastructure would accelerate the end-to-end smart and connected use cases with a seamless user experience, the EV maker said.

"Over the years, we have been working closely with Aikaan Labs to develop the OTA solution that makes our vehicles ever-improving two-wheelers. OTA updates for vehicles are a capability that is a game-changer in this industry.

"At Ather, we strongly believe the future of mobility is 'connected'. Connected mobility will be strongly dependent on edge device management technology. The addition of Aikaan's technology will further accelerate intelligent vehicles, thus revolutionizing our commute and life experiences seamlessly," said Swapnil Jain, Co-founder, and CTO, Ather Energy.

Ather Energy said it has been investing in connected capabilities since inception to redefine mobility and vehicle ownership over time.

The company's in-house telematics platform and connectivity infrastructure offers smooth experiences to its customers and introduced new features via OTA upgrades such as 'guide me home lights', call and music control via the dashboard, remote monitoring, vehicle tracking, real-time vehicle health alerts, among others.

"In the coming months, we are going to experience more and more Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services. The software is going to be the key differentiator and Ather is positioned at a big advantage. AiKaan's management and orchestration technologies will accelerate the transformation of the way we experience connected two-wheelers," said Chetan, CEO, Aikaan Labs.

The Bengaluru-based company currently offers its flagship e-scooter Ather 450X and operates across 23 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysore, and Hubli.

