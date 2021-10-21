Left Menu

Vodafone adds 7,000 software engineers to target digital services

He said the company was building a “global software brand” to provide superfast connectivity and digital products for its customers. The roles, which will increase Vodafone’s total number of software engineers to around 16,000, will be a combination of retraining existing staff, bringing skills in-house and recruiting around 700 new people.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:19 IST
Vodafone adds 7,000 software engineers to target digital services
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vodafone said it would add nearly 7,000 software engineers to its workforce by 2025 to develop more of its own digital services across Europe and Africa. The British company said the investment would enable it to build products and services faster and cheaper in technologies including Internet of Things, smart networks, and cyber security.

Chief Technology Officer Johan Wibergh said Vodafone was focusing on digital services to help drive revenue growth in a challenging environment for core connectivity. He said the company was building a "global software brand" to provide superfast connectivity and digital products for its customers.

The roles, which will increase Vodafone's total number of software engineers to around 16,000, will be a combination of retraining existing staff, bringing skills in-house, and recruiting around 700 new people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021