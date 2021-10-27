ALVIS taps Nokia to deploy 5G-ready network to bridge digital divide

Argentinian operator ALVIS has tapped Nokia for the deployment of a 4G/LTE and 5G-ready network to boost connectivity for underserved communities and businesses across the country, bridging the digital divide and opening new revenue streams for the operators as well citizens.

The deployment will cover 36 unconnected rural areas across Argentina.

"We are delighted to have chosen Nokia, as it gives us the technological and business support that deployment of this magnitude deserves. The network will allow us to provide internet service in suburban and rural areas; connecting equipment, fixed installations, machinery (harvesters, tractors, seeders, trucks), silobags and weather stations, for example," said Marcelo Dumanjo, CEO of ALVIS,

In a press release on Wednesday, Nokia said that the deployment is the first 450 MHz (commercially) and 410MHz (as a trial) combined network in Latin America. The operator will leverage the combined band's long-range to provide connectivity to distant regions and support various Industry 4.0 transformational use cases in various verticals including agriculture and energy distribution.

Commenting on this partnership, Marcelo Entreconti, Head of Enterprise for Nokia Latin America, said, "We are excited to be part of this innovative project, which will connect thousands of Argentinians for the first time - bridging the digital divide and delivering new services related to education, health and entertainment."

Nokia, a pioneer in the design and deployment of 400 MHz LTE networks, recently deployed two similar networks in Europe and the Middle East.