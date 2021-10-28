Ericsson helps Giga pass 1 million school internet connectivity mapping milestone

Giga, a global initiative led by UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to connect every school to the Internet by 2030, has reached a major milestone in mapping the location and connectivity status of one million schools with Ericsson's support.

Last year, Ericsson announced a global partnership with UNICEF to support the Giga Initiative's school connectivity mapping efforts, which is a critical first step towards providing all school children around the world with access to digital learning opportunities. The company has pledged to help map school connectivity in 35 countries by the end of 2023.

In the first year of the partnership, Ericsson provided funding and applied data science to help map internet coverage in schools across seven countries, which has helped the Giga Initiative accelerate school connectivity mapping and pass the one million milestone.

In a press release on Thursday, Ericsson said that it lends technical expertise and assistance to the collection, validation, analysis, visualization and monitoring of school connectivity data, enabling governments and the private sector to design and deploy digital solutions that enable online learning for children and young people.

This milestone of over one million schools mapped is a testament to the power of public private partnerships. It's the first step to achieving universal school connectivity. But there is more to be done and the industry must come together to play its part in closing the digital divide. Heather Johnson, Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson

Ericsson is calling on the industry to join efforts with governments and Giga to accelerate the bridging of the digital divide and leverage the benefits of global connectivity.

Launched in 2019, the Giga initiative serves as a platform to create the infrastructure necessary to provide digital connectivity to every young person, every community and every country. It consists of four key pillars:

Map

Finance

Connect

Empower

Commenting on this milestone, Chris Fabian, Co-Lead Giga, UNICEF, said, "Ericsson's expertise has helped Giga's data science team build better models for school connectivity. Technical partnerships, like this one, are vital to Giga as we create an open-source resource of school locations and connectivity that, as of today, includes more than one million schools."