Indian Navy's 7th P1135.6 class frigate launched at Kaliningrad in Russia

These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface to surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare system along with Russian surface to air missiles and gun mounts, the ministry mentioned. Senior officials of the Russian government and the Indian Navy were present at Thursdays launching event, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 12:06 IST
The seventh frigate of P1135.6 class for the Indian Navy was launched at Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad on Thursday in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Defence Ministry said During the launching ceremony, the ship was formally named as ''Tushil'', which means protector shield in Sanskrit, the ministry's statement noted. The Indian and Russian governments had in October 2016 signed an agreement to construct four additional P1135.6 class ships -- two each in Russia and India.

These ships feature ''stealth technology'' in terms of low radar and under water noise signatures, the ministry stated.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

